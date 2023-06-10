The Houston Astros (36-28) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when visiting the Cleveland Guardians (30-33) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Triston McKenzie for the Guardians and J.P. France (1-1) for the Astros.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: McKenzie - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs France - HOU (1-1, 3.44 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

France (1-1) takes the mound first for the Astros in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.44, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents have a .231 batting average against him.

France is looking to pick up his third quality start of the year.

France will try to extend a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his six appearances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Triston McKenzie

McKenzie heads to the mound for the Guardians to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, throwing five innings without allowing a run.

He has pitched in one games this season with an ERA of .00, a batting average against of .063 and 18 strikeouts per nine innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.