Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will play Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Saturday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +110. The total for the contest has been listed at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -135 +110 8 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Astros' ATS record is 4-2-0 over their last 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in six of those contests).

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those contests.

This season, Houston has won two of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Houston have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 31 of 64 chances this season.

The Astros are 8-6-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-14 18-14 12-8 22-20 23-22 11-6

