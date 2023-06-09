Wings vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Wings (4-3) welcome in the Phoenix Mercury (1-4) after victories in three straight home games. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, June 9, 2023.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Mercury matchup.
Wings vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Wings vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-4.5)
|168.5
|-205
|+175
|BetMGM
|Wings (-5.5)
|168.5
|-210
|+170
|PointsBet
|Wings (-4.5)
|167.5
|-210
|+160
|Tipico
|Wings (-4.5)
|167.5
|-180
|+145
Wings vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Wings have a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Mercury have a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Dallas has covered the spread once when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Phoenix has not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- A total of three out of the Wings' games this season have gone over the point total.
- A total of three Mercury games this season have hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
