The Dallas Wings (4-3) welcome in the Phoenix Mercury (1-4) after victories in three straight home games. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, June 9, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Mercury matchup.

Wings vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Wings vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Wings have a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Mercury have a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

Dallas has covered the spread once when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Phoenix has not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

A total of three out of the Wings' games this season have gone over the point total.

A total of three Mercury games this season have hit the over.

