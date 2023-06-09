Friday's contest features the Houston Astros (36-27) and the Cleveland Guardians (29-33) squaring off at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 9.

The probable starters are Logan Allen (3-2) for the Guardians and Cristian Javier (7-1) for the Astros.

Astros vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Astros vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to the total, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Astros' ATS record is 5-2-0 over their previous 10 games (seven of those matchups had runlines set by sportsbooks).

The Astros have been victorious in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has been victorious eight times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (283 total), Houston is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Astros pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.27.

Astros Schedule