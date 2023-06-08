The Florida Panthers are set for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at BB&T Center on Thursday, June 8, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 2-0 in the series. The Panthers have -120 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (+100).

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-120) Golden Knights (+100) -

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have gone 35-29 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Florida is 32-27 (winning 54.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 54.5%.

Golden Knights Betting Insights

This season the Golden Knights have been an underdog 34 times, and won 22, or 64.7%, of those games.

Vegas has entered 31 games this season as an underdog by +100 or more and is 20-11 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 288 (6th) Goals 267 (14th) 272 (21st) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has not gone over in its past 10 contests.

The Panthers and their opponents combined for an average of goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 3.2 lower than their season-long average.

The Panthers offense's 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked sixth in the NHL this year.

On defense, the Panthers have allowed 272 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in league action.

They're ranked 16th in the league with a +16 goal differential .

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Golden Knights' past 10 games.

The Golden Knights have averaged a total of combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

Over their last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are scoring 2.9 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7 goals.

The Golden Knights have scored 267 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 14th in the league.

The Golden Knights' 225 total goals conceded (2.7 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

They have a +42 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.

