Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Altuve -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on June 8 at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .261 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Altuve has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 12 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of those games.
- In 12 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Altuve has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven of 12 games (58.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (60.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.83 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the New York Mets, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 42nd in WHIP (1.248), and 37th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
