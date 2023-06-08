On Thursday, Jeremy Pena (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .250 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks.

In 64.4% of his 59 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.5% of his games this year, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 47.5% of his games this year (28 of 59), with two or more runs six times (10.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .205 AVG .288 .275 OBP .316 .425 SLG .438 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 8 16/3 K/BB 22/3 5 SB 1 Home Away 32 GP 27 20 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%) 7 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (37.0%) 17 (53.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 4 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 9 (28.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings