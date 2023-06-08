Player prop bet odds for Yordan Alvarez, Bo Bichette and others are listed when the Houston Astros visit the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Thursday at 7:07 PM ET.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Valdez Stats

The Astros' Framber Valdez (6-4) will make his 13th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 29-year-old's 2.16 ERA ranks fourth, 1.025 WHIP ranks 14th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 24th.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Jun. 2 7.0 5 0 0 7 1 at Athletics May. 27 6.0 4 1 1 5 3 vs. Athletics May. 21 9.0 4 0 0 7 0 vs. Cubs May. 15 4.0 7 4 4 8 2 at Angels May. 9 8.0 3 1 1 12 0

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has recorded 55 hits with 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 55 runs.

He has a slash line of .274/.386/.582 so far this year.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 5 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 vs. Angels Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 58 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 34 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .250/.349/.392 on the year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Jun. 4 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Jun. 3 1-for-1 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Angels Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 13 walks and 42 RBI (88 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashed .327/.360/.532 so far this year.

Bichette hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two home runs and three RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 5 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 1 at Mets Jun. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 67 hits with 14 doubles, nine home runs, 22 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .284/.351/.458 slash line on the season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Mets Jun. 4 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Mets Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 1

