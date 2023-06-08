Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Blue Jays on June 8, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Yordan Alvarez, Bo Bichette and others are listed when the Houston Astros visit the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Thursday at 7:07 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Astros vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Framber Valdez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Valdez Stats
- The Astros' Framber Valdez (6-4) will make his 13th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 29-year-old's 2.16 ERA ranks fourth, 1.025 WHIP ranks 14th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 24th.
Valdez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|7
|1
|at Athletics
|May. 27
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|3
|vs. Athletics
|May. 21
|9.0
|4
|0
|0
|7
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 15
|4.0
|7
|4
|4
|8
|2
|at Angels
|May. 9
|8.0
|3
|1
|1
|12
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Framber Valdez's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has recorded 55 hits with 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 55 runs.
- He has a slash line of .274/.386/.582 so far this year.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 5
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 58 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 34 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .250/.349/.392 on the year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 5
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 3
|1-for-1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 13 walks and 42 RBI (88 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .327/.360/.532 so far this year.
- Bichette hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two home runs and three RBI.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 5
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 67 hits with 14 doubles, nine home runs, 22 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .284/.351/.458 slash line on the season.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
Bet on player props for Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or other Blue Jays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.