The Phoenix Mercury (1-3), on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at College Park Center, battle the Dallas Wings (3-3). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSSWX and AZFamily.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Mercury matchup in this article.

Wings vs. Mercury Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSWX and AZFamily
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
Wings vs. Mercury Betting Trends

  • The Wings compiled a 17-12-0 ATS record last year.
  • The Mercury won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Wings games.
  • The Mercury and their opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 22 times last season.

