Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros take on the Toronto Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt, with the first pitch at 7:07 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since June 2, when he went 0-for-4 against the Angels.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .286 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Altuve has gotten at least one hit in 72.7% of his games this year (eight of 11), with at least two hits three times (27.3%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Altuve has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six games this season (54.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (75.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bassitt (6-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.41), 16th in WHIP (1.054), and 46th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers.
