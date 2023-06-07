Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Blue Jays.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .250 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks.
- Pena has gotten a hit in 38 of 59 games this year (64.4%), including 17 multi-hit games (28.8%).
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (13.6%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has driven home a run in 18 games this season (30.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 28 games this year (47.5%), including six multi-run games (10.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.205
|AVG
|.288
|.275
|OBP
|.316
|.425
|SLG
|.438
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|16/3
|K/BB
|22/3
|5
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|20 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (66.7%)
|7 (21.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (37.0%)
|17 (53.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|4 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|9 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bassitt (6-4) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.41 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.41), 16th in WHIP (1.054), and 46th in K/9 (7.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.