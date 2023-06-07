Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Chas McCormick (.531 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .235 with seven doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.
- McCormick has recorded a hit in 15 of 29 games this year (51.7%), including seven multi-hit games (24.1%).
- In 17.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (37.9%), including one multi-run game.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|.286
|AVG
|.233
|.474
|OBP
|.281
|.571
|SLG
|.400
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|3/4
|K/BB
|10/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The Blue Jays will send Bassitt (6-4) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 26th, 1.054 WHIP ranks 16th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
