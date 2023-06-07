Bam Adebayo and the rest of the Miami Heat take on the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Adebayo put up 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 111-108 win against the Nuggets.

In this article we will break down Adebayo's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 20.4 17.4 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 9.5 Assists 3.5 3.2 4.1 PRA 32.5 32.8 31 PR 28.5 29.6 26.9



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Bam Adebayo has made 8.0 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 18.7% of his team's total makes.

Adebayo's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Nuggets are eighth in the NBA, allowing 112.5 points per game.

Conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the best team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets are ranked 15th in the NBA, giving up 25.7 per game.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/4/2023 40 21 9 4 0 2 0 6/1/2023 40 26 13 5 0 0 0 2/13/2023 34 19 2 2 0 1 2 12/30/2022 30 22 7 2 0 2 4

