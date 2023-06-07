The Toronto Blue Jays (34-28) will look to Bo Bichette when they host Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (36-25) at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, June 7. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +130. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt - TOR (6-4, 3.41 ERA) vs Ronel Blanco - HOU (1-0, 4.15 ERA)

Astros vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Astros vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 23 out of the 40 games, or 57.5%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a record of 13-8 (61.9%).

Toronto has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays have a 5-2 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Astros have come away with eight wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Astros have been listed as an underdog of +130 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+225) José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+180) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+160)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -155 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.