How to Watch the Astros vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 7
Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays will take the field against the Houston Astros and Corey Julks at Rogers Centre on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.
Astros vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros' 68 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.
- Houston is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
- The Astros rank 15th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- Houston has scored 279 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Astros have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).
- The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the eighth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.
- Houston has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.
- Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.27 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.
- The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.217 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ronel Blanco will take to the mound for the Astros, his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, throwing 5 1/3 innings and giving up two earned runs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/2/2023
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|-
|6/3/2023
|Angels
|W 9-6
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/4/2023
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Home
|J.P. France
|Griffin Canning
|6/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 11-4
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Alek Manoah
|6/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-1
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Kevin Gausman
|6/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Chris Bassitt
|6/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|José Berríos
|6/9/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Logan Allen
|6/10/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Triston McKenzie
|6/11/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Shane Bieber
|6/13/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Patrick Corbin
