The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-6) against the Blue Jays.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is hitting .290 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage, and 132nd in slugging.

Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 76.1% of his games this year (35 of 46), with multiple hits 14 times (30.4%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

In nine games this year, Dubon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 25 of 46 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .226 AVG .343 .234 OBP .371 .242 SLG .463 1 XBH 7 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 7/1 K/BB 9/2 1 SB 2 Home Away 22 GP 24 16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

