The Houston Astros (36-24) will look for Alex Bregman to extend a 12-game hitting streak versus the Toronto Blue Jays (33-28), on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman (4-3) versus the Astros and Hunter Brown (5-2).

Astros vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
  • Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • TV: SNET
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Venue: Rogers Centre
  • Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (4-3, 2.76 ERA) vs Brown - HOU (5-2, 3.75 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

  • The Astros will send Brown (5-2) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.75, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
  • Brown is trying to collect his sixth quality start of the year in this outing.
  • Brown has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year heading into this game.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kevin Gausman

  • The Blue Jays' Gausman (4-3) will make his 13th start of the season.
  • The right-hander did not allow a run in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.76, a 5.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.120 in 12 games this season.
  • He has nine quality starts in 12 chances this season.
  • Gausman has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
  • Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 32-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.76), 26th in WHIP (1.120), and fourth in K/9 (12.0).

Kevin Gausman vs. Astros

  • The Astros are batting .250 this season, 14th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .404 (15th in the league) with 67 home runs.
  • The right-hander has faced the Astros one time this season, allowing them to go 7-for-21 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI in 4 2/3 innings.

