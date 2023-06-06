When the Toronto Blue Jays (33-28) and Houston Astros (36-24) meet at Rogers Centre on Tuesday, June 6, Kevin Gausman will get the nod for the Blue Jays, while the Astros will send Hunter Brown to the mound. The game will start at 7:07 PM ET.

The Astros are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Blue Jays (-130). The total is 7.5 runs for the game.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (4-3, 2.76 ERA) vs Brown - HOU (5-2, 3.75 ERA)

Astros vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 39 times this season and won 22, or 56.4%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a 16-14 record (winning 53.3% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (61.5%) in those games.

The Astros have a win-loss record of 2-2 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Astros have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+270) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+260)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -175 - 1st

