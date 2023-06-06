Tuesday's contest at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (33-28) taking on the Houston Astros (36-24) at 7:07 PM ET (on June 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Blue Jays, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Kevin Gausman (4-3) for the Blue Jays and Hunter Brown (5-2) for the Astros.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

Astros vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Blue Jays 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Astros were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Astros' ATS record is 7-3-0 over their previous 10 games.

The Astros have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (61.5%) in those contests.

Houston has a mark of 2-2 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Houston is the No. 12 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (278 total runs).

Astros pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.25.

Astros Schedule