Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Kyle Tucker (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker is batting .276 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 71st in the league in slugging.
- Tucker has gotten a hit in 37 of 57 games this season (64.9%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (28.1%).
- In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.3%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- Tucker has had at least one RBI in 40.4% of his games this season (23 of 57), with two or more RBI nine times (15.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (19 of 57), with two or more runs three times (5.3%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.281
|.364
|OBP
|.347
|.415
|SLG
|.453
|5
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|12/12
|K/BB
|11/8
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|18 (58.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (73.1%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (26.9%)
|10 (32.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|12 (38.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (42.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (78 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Manoah (1-6) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.46 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.46, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .269 against him.
