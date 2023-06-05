Jeremy Pena and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (85 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Toronto Blue Jays and Alek Manoah on June 5 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .252 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks.

Pena has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has homered in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.6% of his games this season, Pena has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (12.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 47.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .205 AVG .288 .275 OBP .316 .425 SLG .438 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 8 16/3 K/BB 22/3 5 SB 1 Home Away 32 GP 25 20 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%) 7 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 17 (53.1%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%) 4 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 9 (28.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings