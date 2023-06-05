Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Blue Jays on June 5, 2023
Player prop bet options for Bo Bichette, Yordan Alvarez and others are available when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre on Monday (at 7:07 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Astros vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Blue Jays vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Blue Jays vs Astros Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has 52 hits with 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 51 runs.
- He's slashing .274/.389/.568 so far this season.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 57 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 34 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .256/.358/.404 slash line on the year.
- Bregman brings an 11-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .444 with a double, two home runs, six walks and 13 RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 3
|1-for-1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Alek Manoah Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Manoah Stats
- Alek Manoah (1-6) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 13th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start two times in 12 starts this season.
- Manoah has made five starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.
Manoah Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 31
|4.0
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|at Rays
|May. 25
|3.0
|3
|5
|4
|6
|5
|vs. Orioles
|May. 20
|5.2
|6
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Yankees
|May. 15
|4.0
|6
|5
|5
|3
|7
|at Phillies
|May. 9
|4.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brandon Bielak's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 13 walks and 39 RBI (84 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .326/.360/.516 on the season.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jun. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 65 hits with 13 doubles, nine home runs, 21 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .289/.356/.467 slash line so far this season.
- Guerrero brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or other Blue Jays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.