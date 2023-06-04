After three rounds of play at the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Si Woo Kim is in the lead (+700), shooting a six-under 210.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Fourth Round Information

  • Start Time: 7:55 AM ET
  • Venue: Muirfield Village GC
  • Location: Dublin, Ohio
  • Par/Distance: Par 72/7,571 yards

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Best Odds to Win

Rory McIlroy

  • Tee Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-6)
  • Odds to Win: +260

McIlroy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 72 E 4 1 33rd
Round 2 68 -4 6 2 6th
Round 3 70 -2 4 2 12th

Si Woo Kim

  • Tee Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-6)
  • Odds to Win: +700

Kim Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 71 -1 2 1 17th
Round 2 68 -4 5 1 6th
Round 3 71 -1 6 1 22nd

Viktor Hovland

  • Tee Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 4th (-5)
  • Odds to Win: +800

Hovland Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 71 -1 4 3 17th
Round 2 71 -1 4 3 28th
Round 3 69 -3 6 3 8th

Patrick Cantlay

  • Tee Time: 12:40 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 9th (-4)
  • Odds to Win: +1200

Cantlay Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 71 -1 2 1 17th
Round 2 67 -5 6 1 4th
Round 3 74 +2 2 1 45th

Wyndham Clark

  • Tee Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 4th (-5)
  • Odds to Win: +1400

Clark Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 70 -2 4 2 10th
Round 2 71 -1 5 2 28th
Round 3 70 -2 5 3 12th

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Patrick Cantlay 9th (-4) +1600
Denny McCarthy 4th (-5) +1600
David Lipsky 1st (-6) +1800
Collin Morikawa 9th (-4) +1800
Hideki Matsuyama 9th (-4) +2200
Lee Hodges 4th (-5) +3000
Mark Hubbard 4th (-5) +3300
Keegan Bradley 9th (-4) +3300
Jon Rahm 23rd (-2) +3500
Jordan Spieth 14th (-3) +4000

