Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Angels.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in slugging percentage (.452) thanks to 20 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 37th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.
- Tucker has gotten a hit in 37 of 56 games this season (66.1%), including 16 multi-hit games (28.6%).
- He has hit a home run in seven games this year (12.5%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23 games this season (41.1%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (16.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this year (33.9%), including three games with multiple runs (5.4%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.281
|.364
|OBP
|.347
|.415
|SLG
|.453
|5
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|12/12
|K/BB
|11/8
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|18 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (73.1%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (26.9%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|12 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (42.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 66 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Canning (4-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.89 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.89, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .253 batting average against him.
