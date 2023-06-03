The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .481 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is batting .231 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • In 52.2% of his games this year (12 of 23), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 23 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Diaz has had an RBI in six games this year.
  • He has scored a run in 10 of 23 games so far this season.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
.231 AVG .214
.313 OBP .226
.308 SLG .286
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
1 RBI 2
3/1 K/BB 8/1
0 SB 0
9 GP 14
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Angels' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Sandoval (3-4) takes the mound for the Angels in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.42 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.42, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .231 batting average against him.
