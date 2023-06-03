Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .438 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is hitting .290 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 99th and he is 126th in slugging.

Dubon has had a hit in 32 of 43 games this season (74.4%), including multiple hits 13 times (30.2%).

He has gone deep in one of 43 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year, Dubon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 53.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (16.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .226 AVG .343 .234 OBP .371 .242 SLG .463 1 XBH 7 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 7/1 K/BB 9/2 1 SB 2 Home Away 20 GP 23 14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (78.3%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (34.8%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (60.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Angels Pitching Rankings