Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .438 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is hitting .290 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 99th and he is 126th in slugging.
- Dubon has had a hit in 32 of 43 games this season (74.4%), including multiple hits 13 times (30.2%).
- He has gone deep in one of 43 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year, Dubon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 53.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (16.3%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.226
|AVG
|.343
|.234
|OBP
|.371
|.242
|SLG
|.463
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|7/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|23
|14 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (78.3%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (34.8%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (60.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval (3-4 with a 3.42 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .231 against him.
