Saturday's contest features the Houston Astros (34-23) and the Los Angeles Angels (30-29) matching up at Minute Maid Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (6-1) to the mound, while Patrick Sandoval (3-4) will get the nod for the Angels.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 4, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have won six of their last nine games against the spread.

The Astros have been favorites in 41 games this season and won 24 (58.5%) of those contests.

Houston has a record of 12-5, a 70.6% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 64.9% chance to win.

Houston has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 257 (4.5 per game).

The Astros have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.21).

Astros Schedule