Jose Altuve -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

  • Altuve is hitting .316 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • In 80.0% of his 10 games this season, Altuve has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in two of 10 games played this season, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year, Altuve has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In six games this year (60.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (75.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Angels have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up 62 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.91 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.91), second in WHIP (.954), and third in K/9 (12.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.