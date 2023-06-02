After batting .243 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Shohei Ohtani) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .251 with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 11 walks.

In 35 of 54 games this year (64.8%) Pena has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (27.8%).

He has hit a home run in eight games this year (14.8%), homering in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 games this year (46.3%), including four multi-run games (7.4%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .205 AVG .288 .275 OBP .316 .425 SLG .438 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 8 16/3 K/BB 22/3 5 SB 1 Home Away 29 GP 25 18 (62.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings