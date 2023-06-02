Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Read More About This Game
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .241 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- In 61.0% of his games this year (25 of 41), Meyers has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (22.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 26.8% of his games this year, Meyers has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (12.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 16 of 41 games (39.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|.200
|AVG
|.304
|.273
|OBP
|.347
|.340
|SLG
|.413
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|18/5
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|19
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (26.3%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (31.6%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.91 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 2.91 ERA ranks 15th, .954 WHIP ranks second, and 12.5 K/9 ranks third.
