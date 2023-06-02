The Houston Astros (33-23) and Los Angeles Angels (30-28) meet on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez (5-4, 2.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Shohei Ohtani (5-1, 2.91 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Astros vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (5-4, 2.38 ERA) vs Ohtani - LAA (5-1, 2.91 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

Valdez (5-4) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.38 and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .228 in 11 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Framber Valdez vs. Angels

The Angels have scored 282 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB. They have 509 hits, fifth in baseball, with 79 home runs (fifth in the league).

The left-hander has allowed the Angels to go 3-for-28 with a home run and an RBI in eight innings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.91 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.91, with 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .155 batting average against him.

Ohtani is trying to build upon a 16th-game quality start streak in this game.

Ohtani has 10 starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 2.91 ERA ranks 15th, .954 WHIP ranks second, and 12.5 K/9 ranks third.

Shohei Ohtani vs. Astros

He will face off against an Astros offense that ranks 21st in the league with 456 total hits (on a .244 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .391 (22nd in the league) with 58 total home runs (20th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Astros this season, Ohtani has pitched seven innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out seven.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.