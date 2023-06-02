How to Watch the Astros vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros face Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on Friday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 20th in MLB play with 58 total home runs.
- Houston's .391 slugging percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.
- The Astros are 18th in MLB with a .244 batting average.
- Houston is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (251 total).
- The Astros rank 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.
- The Astros strike out eight times per game to rank seventh in baseball.
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff leads the majors.
- Houston has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.25).
- The Astros have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.210).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Framber Valdez (5-4) takes the mound for the Astros in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.38 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Valdez is trying to earn his third straight quality start in this matchup.
- Valdez will try to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 6.5 innings per outing.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-1
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/29/2023
|Twins
|L 7-5
|Home
|J.P. France
|Sonny Gray
|5/30/2023
|Twins
|W 5-1
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Joe Ryan
|5/31/2023
|Twins
|L 8-2
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Louie Varland
|6/1/2023
|Angels
|W 5-2
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Reid Detmers
|6/2/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Shohei Ohtani
|6/3/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/4/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Griffin Canning
|6/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Alek Manoah
|6/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Kevin Gausman
|6/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Chris Bassitt
