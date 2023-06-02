Friday's contest between the Houston Astros (33-23) and Los Angeles Angels (30-28) matching up at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on June 2.

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (5-4) for the Astros and Shohei Ohtani (5-1) for the Angels.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

SportsNet SW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 4, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Astros have a record of 5-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 40 times this season and won 23, or 57.5%, of those games.

This season Houston has won 20 of its 33 games, or 60.6%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 251 (4.5 per game).

The Astros' 3.25 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule