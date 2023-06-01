The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, will play at 8:30 PM on Thursday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Jokic tallied 30 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists and three blocks in his last game, which ended in a 113-111 win against the Lakers.

In this piece we'll break down Jokic's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 24.5 31.8 Rebounds 13.5 11.8 13.7 Assists 9.5 9.8 10.9 PRA 50.5 46.1 56.4 PR 40.5 36.3 45.5 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Nikola Jokic's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 14.4% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.8 per contest.

He's connected on 0.8 threes per game, or 5.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

On defense, the Heat have given up 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the league.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest.

The Heat allow 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat allow 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 34 27 12 8 0 0 0 12/30/2022 36 19 12 12 2 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Jokic or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.