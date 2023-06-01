The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

  • Tucker is hitting .267 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
  • Tucker has gotten a hit in 35 of 54 games this year (64.8%), including 14 multi-hit games (25.9%).
  • He has homered in seven games this year (13.0%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • Tucker has picked up an RBI in 40.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 18 of 54 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.246 AVG .281
.364 OBP .347
.415 SLG .453
5 XBH 5
3 HR 3
11 RBI 13
12/12 K/BB 11/8
2 SB 3
Home Away
28 GP 26
16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%)
4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%)
11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (42.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Angels' 4.25 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (62 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.93, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .280 batting average against him.
