After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Reid Detmers) at 8:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

  • Altuve has three doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .324.
  • Altuve has picked up a hit in seven of nine games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of nine games played this season, and in 5% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Altuve has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five of nine games (55.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (75.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (62 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • The 23-year-old has a 4.93 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .280 to his opponents.
