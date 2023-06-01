Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .618 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on June 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .248 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- In 62.5% of his games this year (25 of 40), Meyers has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (22.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 11 games this season (27.5%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 16 of 40 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|.200
|AVG
|.304
|.273
|OBP
|.347
|.340
|SLG
|.413
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|18/5
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|12 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (26.3%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (31.6%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.25 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers (0-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty went five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.93, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .280 batting average against him.
