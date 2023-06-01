The Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo included, match up versus the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 29, Adebayo put up 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in a 103-84 win versus the Celtics.

In this article, we look at Adebayo's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 20.4 16.8 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 9.4 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.6 PRA 29.5 32.8 29.8 PR 25.5 29.6 26.2



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Nuggets

Adebayo is responsible for attempting 15.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.9 per game.

Adebayo's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive team in the league, conceding 112.5 points per game.

Giving up 40.8 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the best team in the NBA.

The Nuggets allow 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 34 19 2 2 0 1 2 12/30/2022 30 22 7 2 0 2 4

