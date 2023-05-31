On Wednesday, Yordan Alvarez (.750 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez leads Houston with 49 hits and an OBP of .394 this season.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 12th in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.

Alvarez has had a hit in 36 of 48 games this year (75.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (20.8%).

He has homered in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 48), and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 24 games this season (50.0%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (29.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 30 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .283 AVG .283 .389 OBP .387 .500 SLG .623 7 XBH 8 3 HR 5 15 RBI 19 19/9 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 23 20 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (26.1%) 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (65.2%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (34.8%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (60.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings