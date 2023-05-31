After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Louie Varland) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has an OPS of .786, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a team-best slugging percentage of .436 this season.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 35 of 53 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has gone deep in 13.2% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 22 games this season (41.5%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (17.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 of 53 games (34.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .246 AVG .281 .364 OBP .347 .415 SLG .453 5 XBH 5 3 HR 3 11 RBI 13 12/12 K/BB 11/8 2 SB 3 Home Away 27 GP 26 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (42.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings