Jacob Meyers and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Minnesota Twins and Louie Varland on May 31 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Twins Starter: Louie Varland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers is batting .248 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 61.5% of his games this season (24 of 39), Meyers has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (23.1%) he recorded at least two.
  • In four games this season, he has gone deep (10.3%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • Meyers has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 15 games this year (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 13
.200 AVG .304
.273 OBP .347
.340 SLG .413
3 XBH 5
2 HR 0
6 RBI 5
18/5 K/BB 12/2
0 SB 1
Home Away
20 GP 19
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9 to lead the league.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.46).
  • The Twins surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (53 total, one per game).
  • Varland (2-1 with a 4.24 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In six games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.24 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to his opponents.
