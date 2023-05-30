Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .788 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on May 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

  • Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.397) and total hits (48) this season.
  • Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is second in the league in slugging.
  • Alvarez has picked up a hit in 35 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • He has homered in 25.5% of his games in 2023 (12 of 47), and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Alvarez has had an RBI in 24 games this season (51.1%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (29.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 29 games this season (61.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 14
.283 AVG .283
.389 OBP .387
.500 SLG .623
7 XBH 8
3 HR 5
15 RBI 19
19/9 K/BB 13/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 23
19 (79.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (26.1%)
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (65.2%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (34.8%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (60.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.43).
  • The Twins allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ryan (7-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 2.21 ERA ranks fifth, .951 WHIP ranks third, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
