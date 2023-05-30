Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeremy Pena -- hitting .195 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on May 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .243 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and nine walks.
- In 32 of 51 games this year (62.7%) Pena has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.3% of his games this year, Pena has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (47.1%), including multiple runs in four games.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.205
|AVG
|.288
|.275
|OBP
|.316
|.425
|SLG
|.438
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|16/3
|K/BB
|22/3
|5
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (68.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (40.0%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.43 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ryan (7-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.21), third in WHIP (.951), and 14th in K/9 (10.3).
