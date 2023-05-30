Jeremy Pena -- hitting .195 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on May 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena is batting .243 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and nine walks.
  • In 32 of 51 games this year (62.7%) Pena has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 35.3% of his games this year, Pena has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 24 games this season (47.1%), including multiple runs in four games.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.205 AVG .288
.275 OBP .316
.425 SLG .438
8 XBH 7
4 HR 2
12 RBI 8
16/3 K/BB 22/3
5 SB 1
Home Away
26 GP 25
15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%)
14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%)
4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.43 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ryan (7-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.21), third in WHIP (.951), and 14th in K/9 (10.3).
