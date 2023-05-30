The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (hitting .194 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI), battle starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

  • McCormick has six doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .215.
  • McCormick has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 23 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.7% of them.
  • In 13.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • McCormick has driven home a run in seven games this season (30.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In seven of 23 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
.286 AVG .233
.474 OBP .281
.571 SLG .400
2 XBH 3
1 HR 1
3 RBI 6
3/4 K/BB 10/2
3 SB 1
Home Away
10 GP 13
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff paces MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • The Twins are sending Ryan (7-1) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.21), third in WHIP (.951), and 14th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
