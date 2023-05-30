Byron Buxton will lead the charge for the Minnesota Twins (28-26) on Tuesday, May 30, when they take on Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (31-22) at Minute Maid Park at 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins are listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Astros (-105). Minnesota is favored on the run line (-1.5). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Astros vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (7-1, 2.21 ERA) vs Brandon Bielak - HOU (1-2, 3.55 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Astros versus Twins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Astros (-105) in this matchup, means that you think the Astros will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Alex Bregman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Astros vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 33 times and won 22, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 22-11 (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Minnesota has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins went 2-3 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Astros have come away with seven wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Astros have been victorious six times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Astros are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Astros vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+260) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) José Abreu 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Astros, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West -140 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.