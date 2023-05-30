Astros vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez hit the field against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, in the second game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.
Oddsmakers list the Twins as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros +105 moneyline odds. Minnesota is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +135 odds). The total for the matchup is set at 8 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Astros vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-125
|+105
|8
|-115
|-105
|-1.5
|+135
|-165
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- The Astros are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Astros have gone 3-4-0 against the spread over their past 10 games (seven of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers). The average over/under established by bookmakers in Houston's past three contests has been 8.3, a stretch in which the Astros and their opponents have hit the over each time.
Read More About This Game
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those contests.
- This season, Houston has won four of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The Astros have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Houston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 26 of its 53 opportunities.
- In seven games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 3-4-0 against the spread.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-12
|17-10
|11-7
|19-15
|21-17
|9-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.