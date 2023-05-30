On Tuesday, Alex Bregman (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks while batting .235.
  • Bregman is batting .381 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • In 33 of 53 games this season (62.3%) Bregman has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (22.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 53), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bregman has had an RBI in 19 games this year (35.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 49.1% of his games this year (26 of 53), with two or more runs five times (9.4%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.176 AVG .242
.265 OBP .390
.230 SLG .455
2 XBH 7
1 HR 3
4 RBI 12
12/8 K/BB 5/16
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 27
15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%)
4 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%)
14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (44.4%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.43).
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.21), third in WHIP (.951), and 14th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
