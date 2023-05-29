On Monday, Yordan Alvarez (.765 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Athletics.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Minute Maid Park

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.402) and total hits (48) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 23rd in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Alvarez has gotten at least one hit in 76.1% of his games this season (35 of 46), with more than one hit 10 times (21.7%).

He has homered in 26.1% of his games in 2023 (12 of 46), and 7% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has had an RBI in 24 games this season (52.2%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (30.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this year (60.9%), including four games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .283 AVG .283 .389 OBP .387 .500 SLG .623 7 XBH 8 3 HR 5 15 RBI 19 19/9 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 23 19 (82.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (26.1%) 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (65.2%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (34.8%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (60.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings