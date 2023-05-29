The Vegas Golden Knights go on the road to play the Dallas Stars for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday, May 29, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 3-2 edge in the series. The Stars are listed with -130 moneyline odds against the Golden Knights (+110).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which club will emerge victorious in Monday's Stanley Cup Semifinals action.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Monday

Our model for this contest predicts a final score of Stars 4, Golden Knights 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-130)

Stars (-130) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.2)

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (47-21-14 overall) have a 9-18-27 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Dallas is 12-6-15 (39 points) in its 33 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 14 times this season the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they have a 3-9-2 record, good for eight points.

Dallas has finished 6-5-8 in the 19 games this season when it scored two goals (registering 20 points).

The Stars have scored three or more goals 64 times, and are 48-8-8 in those games (to record 104 points).

In the 29 games when Dallas has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 15-6-8 record (38 points).

In the 56 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 35-13-8 (78 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 40 times, and went 18-12-10 (46 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 14th 31.9 Shots 31.6 15th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31 13th 5th 25% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

