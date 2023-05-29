The Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 3-2 in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can see the Stars attempt to hold off the Golden Knights on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/27/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-2 DAL 5/25/2023 Stars Golden Knights 3-2 (F/OT) DAL 5/23/2023 Stars Golden Knights 4-0 VEG 5/21/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/OT) VEG 5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Stars have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is 11th in the league.

The Golden Knights' 267 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 14th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 31 goals during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players